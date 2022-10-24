Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to international cricket after a four-month injury lay off in Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup opener against India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

But his return failed to inspire Pakistan as they lost to their bitter rivals by four wickets.

Virat Kohli made a stunning 82 not out off 53 balls and his partnership with Hardik Pandya (40), after Pakistan reduced their arch-rivals to 31 for four, turned the match on its head.

India, chasing 160, won the nail-biter in a dramatic last-ball finish.

But the Indian top-order had failed to deal with the pace and swing of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah at the start of their chase.

The two pace bowlers, though, didn't find support from Shaheen, whose last official game came against Sri Lanka in July when he suffered a serious knee injury.

On Sunday Shaheen (4-0-34-0) looked a shadow of the bowler that demolished India in the two teams' T20 World Cup encounter last year in Dubai.

At the MCG, Shaheen was clearly struggling for his rhythm as India pulled off a great chase.

Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, Pakistan's legendary fast bowlers, felt Shaheen's lack of match-fitness was the reason for his unremarkable performance against India.

"What we know of Shaheen and what he delivers, he was not really there (in the match against India)," Waqar said during a post-match discussion with fellow panelists Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik on ASports.

"I was in New Zealand (during the tri-series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh before the start of the T20 World Cup). I spoke to the medical panel, I spoke to captain Babar Azam. I asked them this question: 'You are taking him to the World Cup, any why is he not playing in the Tri-series?'"

"It doesn't matter how much you bowl in the nets. When it comes to crunch games, the pressure games, you need match-practice. And it looks like he is not there yet."

Meanwhile, Malik pointed to Shaheen's lack of speed in the match against India.

"Shaheen, before the injury, used to bowl consistently at 145 kmph and moved the ball in. It's very difficult for batsmen to deal with that. But today, he was bowling only at 132 or 135 kmph, which shows that he is not completely fit," Malik said on the show.

Wasim agreed with both Waqar and Malik.

"Even if you are a young bowler, if you are not playing top-level cricket for three months, it's not easy. He bowled only six overs in the two practice matches before the World Cup," the 1992 World Cup winner said.

Every Pakistan cricket fan now will be anxious to see if Shaheen rediscovers his best form in the team's next game against Zimbabwe on October 27.

For Pakistan to have a shot at glory, they need a fully fit Shaheen at the top of his game.

