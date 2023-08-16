Spain claimed a dramatic 2-1 win against Sweden on Tuesday in Auckland to book a spot in their first-ever women's World Cup final.

In some hectic final minutes of the game, teenager Salma Paralluelo thought she had put the game to bed when she struck a stunning opener for Spain in the 81st minute.

But Sweden substitute Rebecka Blomqvist found the equalizer with a superb finish in the 88th. Celebrations, however, didn't last long because captain Olga Carmona immediately put Spain back in front - and this time for good.

In Sunday's final, Spain will face the winner of the matchup between co-hosts Australia and Euro 2022 winners England, who play on Wednesday.

The loser will face Sweden in the match for third place on Saturday.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

