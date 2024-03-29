The nine-race card also features two ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ type races in the $2million G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (Sponsored by Nakheel) and the $1.5million G1 Al Quoz Sprint (Sponsored by Azizi Developments).

Defending champion Sibelius returns as a big favourite with last year’s fourth Hopkins hoping to make things difficult for the Jeremiah O’Dwyer-trained speedball who will have the services of the world’s best jockey, Ryan Moore.

Japan has sent 24 horses to Dubai and impressive Riyadh Dirt Sprint winner Remake will hope to prevent Sibelius from completing back-to-back victories in the 1,200 dirt test.

Sibelius looked very special in this race last year and his two most recent victories indicate that he has not lost any of his mojo.

Running in a Listed contest at Tampa Bay Downs last month the six-year-old had the measure of Nakatomi, who was an eyecatching third the Breeders' Cup Sprint last November.

Sibelius also attempts to become only the third horse to win the Dubai Golden Shaheen twice.

Remake was impressive in Saudi last month but will need to be ridden differently to the hold-up style that he favours if he hopes to improve on his fifth-place effort in this race 12 months ago.

The Bob Baffert-trained Hopkins was fourth on that occasion and returns with connections saying that he has trained on.

The Al Quoz Sprint looks like the most international race on the day with multiple Grade 1 winner Casa Creed representing America, Jasper Krone from Japan and a clutch of British runners including Group 1scorers Regional and Emaraaty Ana, who has spent several months in the Middle East as part of her trainer Jamie Osbourne’s plan to acclimatise her for this race.

Hong Kong’s California Spangle, winner of the Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup last weekend, brings rousing form and is not surprisingly the ante-post favourite.

Trainer Tony Cruz was oozing confidence and confident and said “I think the 1200 metres here you need a 1400-metre horse to do it. He could be the right horse to come here.

“He’s a really good sprinter-miler, but I believe the 1200 metres here will suit him,” Cruz added.

“It’s every trainer’s dream to make something happen, not just in your home country but you’ve got to be winning elsewhere so I’m happy to be here — and I think I’ve got a shot this time.”

Saturday’s card is well-supported by three Group 2 contests that kick off with the Godolphin Mile (Sponsored by Emaar), the first of the evening’s eight thoroughbred contests.

The strong line-up features 2023 winner Isolate and Saudi Crown, third in the Saudi Cup last time out who drops back in distance to contest this.

His trainer Brad Cox commented: “He’s doing very well, he arrived on February 26th, settled in, and he’s had three works over the track.

“He ran well [in Saudi], but I love the way he’s bounced out of it and he continues to improve.”

Eight-time UAE champion trainer hopes Isolate can bounce back from his sixth-place finish in the Saudi Cup and attempt to replicate his form of last season.

“It was always the plan to go to the Saudi Cup after his Godolphin Mile win last season,” said Watson. “He travelled well and ran well in Saudi but was a little quiet for a week or so when he came back. He came off the track on his hind legs this morning, so we were all excited about that!

“He’s in great form and he loves this track.”

Meanwhile, exciting Saudi Derby winner Forever Young looks to have the Group 2 UAE Derby his for the taking but will face strong opposition from a trio of colts conditioned by Bhupat Seemar in Dubai - UAE 2000 Guineas winner Mendelssohn Bay, Killer Collectt and Guns And Glory.

Aidan O’Brien runs serious contenders Henry Adams and Navy Seal.

The Irish great is also a leading player in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup (Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors), in the Tower Of London.

Other notables in the race include Group 1 Irish St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov, Group 2 Yorkshire Cup scorer Giavellotto and Group 2 Lonsdale Cup winner Coltrane.

The meeting is sent on its way by the $1 million G1 Dubai Kahyala Classic for Purebred Arabians which looks like an open contest although 2022 winner First Classs and the unbeaten Saudi star Asfan Al Khalediah warrant special attention.

