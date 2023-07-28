The late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, was passionate about sports, especially the beautiful game of football. Under Sheikh Saeed’s presidency, Abu Dhabi-based football club Al Wahda secured their first of the four local league titles in 1999 and the acclaimed President’s Cup in the next season.

The club rose to new heights during Sheikh Saeed’s tenure with stellar shows in local leagues and continental championships. Since 2000, Al Wahda FC have been consistently featuring in Asia’s prestigious tournaments like AFC Champions League, reaching the semifinals once in 2007. Sheikh Saeed also served as the Chairman of the UAE Football Association.

Mourning the passing of a passionate and visionary leader, Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the current president of Al Wahda Sports and Cultural Club, noted: “With hearts faithful to God’s decree and destiny, I mourn the passing of my brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed who was loyal to his homeland. We recall his humanitarian contributions and giving.”

Among the biggest and long-lasting impacts made by Sheikh Saeed was the opening of the Al Wahda Football Academy in 2003. According to old timers at the club, the academy with top-class facilities soon became a breeding ground of high calibre young footballers with several names getting featured in the national squad, including the club’s talisman Ismail Matar, who was instrumental in the UAE winning its first-ever Gulf Cup in 2007.

