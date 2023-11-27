DUBAI -- This morning, Dubai witnessed an extraordinary display of community spirit as H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, led more than 226,000 participants in the fifth edition of Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai.

Marking the conclusion of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2023, the event has consolidated its position as the world's largest community fun run, surpassing last year’s numbers.

In a remarkable display of unity, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, together with UAE astronauts Dr. Sultan Alneyadi and Hazzaa Almansoori, joined the wider community on the 10 kilometre route to show their shared passion for fitness. Joining the run were also Dr. Al Neyadi’s fellow Expedition 69 crew members from his historic mission aboard the International Space Station, including American astronauts Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg, and Francisco Rubio, as well as Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopev, Dimitrii Petelin, and Andrei Fediaev.

At the launch of the fifth edition of the Dubai Run, astronaut Dr. Al Neyadi presented the Dubai Fitness Challenge flag to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. The gesture symbolises appreciation for His Highness' unwavering commitment to the wellbeing and happiness of the Dubai community by encouraging the adoption of sports as a crucial element in preserving human health.

Dr. Al Neyadi had carried the Dubai Fitness Challenge flag during his historic six-month journey aboard the International Space Station, marking the longest voyage undertaken by an Arab astronaut. This symbolic act aimed to reiterate the significance of daily exercise and an active lifestyle in the UAE. As the flag floated gracefully in the weightlessness of space, against the backdrop of planet Earth, it served as a powerful testament to the indomitable spirit of exploration and the global pursuit of health and well-being.

Captivating participants from all walks of life, the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road was transformed into a giant running track, providing an epic opportunity to experience Dubai like never before. As the participants set off, the energy was palpable, with an overwhelming sense of camaraderie and determination filling the air.

Catering to runners of all levels, Dubai Run offered two distinct routes that ensured every participant had an unforgettable adventure. The first was the exhilarating 10 km Sheikh Zayed Road route, where participants could push their limits while surrounded by some of the city’s most iconic landmarks - a thrilling challenge that allowed runners to conquer the urban landscape and create lasting memories. There was also the 5 km Downtown course, which presented a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to come together and embark on a memorable journey through the heart of the city. It was a route filled with camaraderie, laughter, and shared moments, strengthening bonds and creating cherished experiences.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming success of this year’s Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai. The participation of hundreds of thousands of people from diverse backgrounds truly reflects the spirit of unity and inclusivity that Dubai embodies. Transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant running track and showcasing Dubai's iconic landmarks added an unparalleled charm to the event. We are proud to see Dubai Run cement its position as the world's largest community fun run, and extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to its resounding success.”

Al Khaja added that under the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai has become a beacon of health, wellness, and community engagement. “H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's participation today, plus his unwavering commitment to promoting an active lifestyle and fostering a sense of unity among the people, has been a true inspiration to us all. As we celebrate the achievements of this year's Dubai Run, we also eagerly look forward to the future, where we aim to inspire even more individuals to embrace an active lifestyle and contribute to the vibrant tapestry of Dubai's community."

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, said, “Dubai Run has once again exemplified the power of sports in bringing people together and igniting a sense of unity and camaraderie. The overwhelming turnout and enthusiasm displayed by hundreds of thousands of runners is a testament to Dubai's commitment to promoting a health-conscious and active lifestyle for all. Events like Dubai Run play a pivotal role in fostering a robust sports environment in the emirate, providing residents and visitors with diverse opportunities to engage in physical activities and embrace wellness. Dubai Sports Council remains steadfast in its dedication to creating a sustainable sports ecosystem that caters to the aspirations of individuals from all walks of life. We celebrate the success of Dubai Run and look forward to continually inspiring the community to lead active and fulfilling lives through sports and fitness.”

Revving up the excitement while ensuring the safety of all, Dubai Police supercars led the start of Dubai Run, with automotive partner Nissan setting the pace for the epic event. Joining in on the fun on the Downtown route were none other than beloved characters Modesh and Dana, bringing their infectious joy to the festivities. As runners embarked on their journey, they were greeted by the electrifying atmosphere of three DJ zones, curated by UNTOLD Dubai. In addition, local musicians and drummers filled the streets with pulsating beats and music igniting the runners' spirits and providing an invigorating source of motivation for all. Dubai Run proved more than just a running event, transforming into a vibrant, energetic festival for the ultimate fusion of fitness, entertainment, and fun, creating unforgettable memories for all who took part. Importantly, all Mai Dubai water bottles used during the event were recycled by DGRADE, in collaboration with AVERDA, ensuring sustainable waste management.

Dubai Run is one of the most anticipated events of DFC, an initiative launched in 2017 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities and support its broader vision to become the world’s best city to live in, work and visit. Testament to the unwavering spirit and enthusiasm of the people of Dubai, the success of today’s fifth edition has once again demonstrated the city's commitment to promoting a vibrant and inclusive community that values health, wellness, and togetherness.

Dubai Run is organised by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; with Presenting Partner Mai Dubai; Association Partners Sun and Sand Sports, Emirates NBD, Etisalat by e, La Roche Posay, Optimum Nutrition, talabat and Emaar; Official Partners Arabian Automobiles, Dubai South, Emirates Airline and Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA); Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Police, and Events Security Committee.