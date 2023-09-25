HANGZHOU — The Saudi U-23 national football team secured a spot in the Round of 16 at the Asian Games after defeating Vietnam with a score of 3-1 in the third-round match of Group B.



The match took place at the Linping Sports Center in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday.



Mohammed Al-Yami opened the scoring for the Green Falcons in the first half at the 43rd minute.



Mohammed Maran added the second goal from a penalty kick in the 86th minute, while Zakaria Hawsawi sealed the victory with the third goal in the 90th minute.



Vietnam scored a consolation goal in injury time at 90+3.



With this victory, the Green Falcons secured second place in the group with 7 points, only separated from the Iranian national team by goal difference.



The Saudi Olympic team had previously played a goalless draw against Iran and won 3-0 against Mongolia before this victory over Vietnam.



In the Round of 16, the Green Falcons will face the Indian national team.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).