RIYADH — The Organizing Committee of the Saudi Games 2023 introduced a thrilling addition to its competition — an exclusive youth category catering to participants under 18.



Scheduled from Nov. 26 to Dec.10, 2023, this dynamic addition, known as the Saudi Youth Games 2023, will feature twelve exhilarating sports.



The lineup includes a diverse range of sports, such as men's 3x3 basketball, men's and women's table tennis, men's gymnastics, and men's and women's judo, with multiple weight classes.



The men's judo categories will span under 60 kg, 66 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, and over 100 kg, while the men’s weightlifting event will showcase under 55 kg, 61 kg, 67 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, and over 81 kg classes.



The Saudi Youth Games 2023 will also present 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles for men and 100-meter hurdles for women.



Boxing enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing men's weight classes of 48 kg, 57 kg, 67 kg, and 80 kg, alongside a 54 kg division for women. Fencing will include engaging categories like men's and women's cyber and epee.



In karate, the Kumite section will feature men's weight divisions under 55 kg, 61 kg, 68 kg, and 76 kg, as well as an above 76 kg category for both men and women.



Taekwondo competitions are set to captivate audiences with men's weight classes under 48 kg, 55 kg, 63 kg, and 73 kg, and above 73 kg.



The swimming events will consist of men's 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter breaststroke, 50-meter backstroke, and 50-meter butterfly, while women's swim events will feature a 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter breaststroke.



Elevating the stakes, gold medalists will be rewarded with a generous prize of SR100,000, silver medalists with SR50,000, and bronze medalists with SR25,000.



These substantial winnings aim to provide top athletes with valuable financial support, bolstering their pursuit of future athletic endeavors.

