KUWAIT — Saudi swimmer Ali Al-Issa has claimed a gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke competition on the third day of the GCC Games in Kuwait. Al-Issa won the medal setting a time of 59.79 seconds.



Another gold medal for the Saudi contingent came as Ahmed Al-Yassin won the decathlon competition with 7,270 points, while his Saudi colleague Saeed Mabrouk took silver with 7,017 points.



Runner Muzna Al-Nassar repeated her bronze medal performance from Day 2 after finishing third in the 5000-meter race with a time of 20 minutes, 33 seconds.



In the women’s high jump, Raghad Abuarish claimed bronze after clearing a height of 1.45 meters.



Saudi runner Fahad Al-Subaie won the silver medal in the men’s 200-meter race with a time of 20.92 seconds, while his teammate Mahmoud Hafez finished third with a time of 21.13 seconds and received the bronze medal.



Yousef Asiri won the bronze in the men’s 5000-meter race with a time of 14 minutes, 14 seconds.



Also in the athletics competitions, Ahmed Al-Taruti took the bronze in the men’s high jump clearing a height of 2.1 meters.



Mohammed Al-Sharida, Fahd Al-Mutairi and Faisal Al-Dajani claimed a set of bronze medals after finishing third in the men’s team shooting competition.

