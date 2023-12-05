Riyadh: The Riyadh Motor Show will start on Tuesday, as part of the activities of the Riyadh Season 2023, an event that gathers many international companies and renowned vehicle brands to join the most prominent and best upcoming event for the automotive year in the Kingdom, where vehicle brands reveal their latest models and new concepts, or launch new production vehicle from well-known models in the world.



The Kingdom Arena will host the Riyadh Motor Show from December 5 to 9 and it will witness the launch of more than 30 new vehicles that will be unveiled for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Riyadh Motor Show is expected to attract visitors from the Kingdom and abroad. The motor show also will shed the light on the automobile industry and its future, and will offer companies an opportunity to communicate and introduce them, making it one of the best motor shows to demonstrate prominence in this field.



Visitors will experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be introduced to new and pioneering vehicles by more than 50 brands participating in the event. The Lucid electric vehicles, in which the Public Investment Fund (PIF) recently invested in a billion dollars, will also partake in the event.



This year, Motor Show spotlights participants in environmentally friendly and low-emission vehicles, such as electric and hydrogen vehicles, which truly represent the future of the world’s automotive industry in the next years, especially with regard to reducing emissions and sustainable development to preserve the environment.