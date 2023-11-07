RIYADH — Emir of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar will grace the 3rd edition of the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses (Abiyah Championship 2023), which will be held at the International Equestrian Resort in Riyadh from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.



More than 300 heads of purebred Arabian horses from the Kingdom and abroad will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals under the supervision of the King Abdulaziz Center for Purebred Arabian Horses. There will be over 30 international exhibitors at the event.



The Abiyah 2023 event came in response to the keenness of the Saudi rulers to draw up plans for the future in line with the vision of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



Many activities will be held on the sidelines of the tournament, including sports, entertainment, cultural, artistic, and challenges through the Abiyah Equestrian segment, which revives ancient Saudi equestrian sports through ten riders who perform the show and revive the parade on horseback.



The House of Abiyah is the cultural salon that includes stories about imams, kings, and influential figures in the Kingdom’s history. As for the Moon Show segment, it includes visual and cinematic displays on the Abiyah Moon, the arts squares, the horse auction, the horse riding area, and other events that aim to present equestrianism and heritage in a modern and attractive way.

