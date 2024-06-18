Kylian Mbappe could make his Real Madrid debut against Real Mallorca on the weekend of August 17-18 after La Liga announced the Spanish top-flight schedule for next season on Tuesday.

France captain Mbappe could then play his first home game for the holders against Real Valladolid a week later.

Madrid's bitter rivals Barcelona begin their campaign at Valencia in new coach Hansi Flick's first league game in charge.

The highly-anticipated Clasicos between Madrid and Barcelona will take place at the end of October and mid-May.

Madrid finish the season at home against Real Sociedad with Barca making the trip to Athletic Bilbao on the weekend of May 24-25.