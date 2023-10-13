Jeddah: Razan Al-Ajmi is a passionate Saudi woman who enjoys adventure and challenges. She has achieved advanced levels in the sport of skydiving, becoming the first Saudi woman to obtain a freediving license from the USA Parachute Association (USPA).

In just two years, she has completed almost 500 jumps in the GCC countries and Spain, France, and Russia.



Razan considers freediving an integral part of her life, and her love and passion for the sport have led her to become a certified freediving trainer in Saudi Arabia. She is currently working towards establishing an educational school for the sport.



She has announced that she will train for a new sport called "Simulation of Skydiving" or "Indoor Skydive" during the Riyadh/Boulevard World season, starting October 28, 2023.



Razan also plans to continue participating in training camps and competitions to represent the Kingdom in free skydiving paratrooper events worldwide.