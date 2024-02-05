Rachin Ravindra fell for 240 as New Zealand threatened to bat South Africa out of contention on day two of the first Test on Monday.

Ravindra was dismissed just before tea at Mount Maunganui, after showcasing his enormous talent and helping steer the home side to 475-7 against an inexperienced attack.

The 24-year-old was bowled trying to pull South African captain Neil Brand, having put New Zealand in position to make a declaration in the final session at Bay Oval.

Mitchell Santner was yet to score and Kyle Jamieson was on one at the interval.

Daryl Mitchell made 34, Tom Blundell 11 and Glenn Phillips 39 batting with Ravindra as the hosts looked for quick runs.

Ravindra's 366-ball knock was a remarkable return to Test cricket for a batsman who had not been selected in the longest format for more than two years and had a previous highest score of 18 in the longest format.

The left-hander, who began the day on 118, struck 26 fours and one six, with strokemaking reminiscent of his prolific efforts at last year's 50-over World Cup in India.

He sucked the energy out of the weakened tourists, who are fielding six uncapped players.

Among them is skipper Brand, who took three wickets on day two with his left-arm spin, while fellow-newcomer Ruan de Swardt bagged two victims.

Brand took a sharp caught-and-bowled chance to remove Mitchell, who had put on 103 with Ravindra for the fourth wicket.

That followed a stand of 232 between Ravindra and Kane Williamson, who was caught on 118 trying for a big hit off de Swardt.