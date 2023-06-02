Doha, Qatar: The International Volleyball Federation awarded Qatar the hosting rights for 2023 Volleyball Challenger Cup, which will be held next July, and for the first time in the Middle East.

FIVB had announced its decision after examining requests submitted by several countries, adding that the State of Qatar was the most prominent choice to host the 2023 edition of the tournament.

For his part, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari said in a statement on this occasion, that the State of Qatar's tremendous credit in hosting major sports tournament has made QVA attain great importance to the development of volleyball to the international level, in light of the readiness of the international sports facilities on which the tournament will be held.

Al Kuwari expressed that the association looks forward to welcome the participation of teams, as well as officials of FIVB in a celebration that he described as 'extraordinary'.

Al Kuwari concluded his speech by appreciating FIVB's trust and confidence in the capabilities of QVA, expressing - at the same time, his gratitude to the Qatar Olympic Committee for its great support for the association, and for the success of hosting the tournament.

