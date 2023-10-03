Doha, Qatar: Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) concluded yesterday the first edition of the Al Wakrah Challenge race that featured 442 male and female competitors.

This race is the third in the four-race Qatar Trails 2023.

The distances are 10 km for 17 years old and over, 5 km for the same age group, 3 km for 7 to 16 years old, and a particular race for children from 3 to 6 years old at 800 meters divided back and forth.

The race was open to all people from the age of three and above.

QSFA’s Director of Events and Activities Abdullah Al Dosari expressed his happiness with the great success of the first edition of the race, indicating that the upcoming editions of the race will witness further development.

Al Dosari added that the QSFA is working to expand the participation for various segments of society, by diversifying sporting and community events, including various trail races and marathons, to allow families to participate.

