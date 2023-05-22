Tickets for Qatar's three group stage matches at the Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 are now on sale on the Qatar Football Association (QFA)'s website, QFA tweeted on Sunday.

Co-hosted by the US and Canada, the event takes place from June 24 to July 16.

Qatar will kick off their Concacaf Gold Cup campaign against Haiti on June 25 in Houston, the US before they take on Honduras on June 29 and wrap up their group stage against Mexico on July 2.

The tournament is the first test for Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, who replaced Spaniard Felix Sanchez following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In their first appearance in the tournament in 2021, Qatar advanced to the semi-finals and lost 0-1 to hosts and reigning champions the US.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).