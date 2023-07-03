Qatar beat Mexico in 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, advance to quarterfinals

Qatar advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 win over the Mexican team that already clinched advancement, at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, as part of Group B's 2nd round of matches in the group stage of the tournament hosted by the US and Canada until July 16.The 2022 World Cup host, coached by Carlos Queiroz from Portugal, took the lead in the 27th minute when Musaab Khidir whipped in a great cross from the right and Hazem Shehata found the target with a superb angled header.Qatar, the reigning Asian champions, reached the semifinals of the Gold Cup in their previous guest appearance two years ago.Their victory meant Honduras comeback win against Haiti was in vain, an agonizing outcome for the Central American side, whose players waited on the field as Qatar clung on.Qatar and Mexico will now await the final placements for the teams in Group C. Mexico will face whoever finishes in second, while Qatar will meet the first-place finisher.