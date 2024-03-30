Doha, Qatar: Al Bidda clinched the 2023-24 Qatar Football Association's QFA Cup title for the 2023-24 season after a nail-biting penalty shootout against Al Shahaniya, culminating in their 5-3 victory at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The victory also marks Al Bidda's second major title in their history, having clinched the previous season's Second Division Cup, also after defeating Al Shahaniya.

The title clash began with Al Shahaniya seizing an early lead thanks to a well-executed free-kick by Belgian striker Francesco Antonucci in the 6th minute.

Despite trailing 0-1 Al Bidda's resilience finally paid off when Yamin Hameed levelled the score with a stunning goal in the 67th minute, setting the stage for a dramatic finale.

The 1-1 score led the game to a decisive shootout, in which Al Bidda's strength in spot kicks ultimately led them to victory, with their substitute goalkeeper making crucial saves to seal the title.

For Al Bidaa, Akram El Hamdawi, Abdel-Jalil Manser, Bright Enobakari, and Mohamed Omar Suleiman were on target, while Ali Ahmed Al Omari, Mohamed Ismail and Mustafa Jalal scored for Al Shahaniya during the shootout.

Both Al Bidda and Al Shahaniya reached the final after thrilling semi-finals which saw shootouts deciding the outcomes.

Al Bidaa overcame Al Khor 6-5 after the regular time ended with a 0-0 tie, while Al Shahaniya beat Mesaimeer 5-4 after the score read 1-1 at full time.

The presentation ceremony was graced by Vice President of the Qatar Football Association Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, and Secretary General Mansour Al Ansari.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

