Premier League clubs have agreed in principle to introduce new financial rules, voting on Thursday to go ahead with squad cost ratio rules to replace the current Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), Sky Sports reported.

Clubs will be limited to spending 85% of their revenue on transfers, wages and agents fees. PSR will still be in place if the new rules are adopted at the Annual General Meeting in the close season, with a transition period next term.

