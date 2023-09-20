Australian driver Oscar Piastri has signed a new deal to keep him at McLaren until 2026, the Formula One team announced on Wednesday.

Piastri joined the British outfit as a reserve driver last year and made his F1 debut this season at Bahrain, finishing fourth at the British Grand Prix in July.

The 22-year-old further showed his potential with a second-place showing in the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix and will now continue alongside British racer Lando Norris at McLaren.

"I am thrilled to be extending my partnership with McLaren for many years," Piastri said.

"I want to be fighting it out at the front of the grid with this team and I am excited by the vision and foundations that are already being laid to get us there."

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said: "I'm delighted to be continuing our partnership with Oscar through to the end of 2026.

"He's an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it's fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term."