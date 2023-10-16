Pakistan cricket team conceded a seven-wicket defeat against India at the World Cup 2023 last week but the loss did not deter the players from celebrating their skipper Babar Azam’s birthday. He turned 29 on Sunday.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on X (formerly Twitter), Babar Azam is seen cutting the cake as his teammates sing the birthday song. The celebration took place at the team hotel in Bengaluru.

“Celebrating our skipper Babar Azam's birthday at the team hotel in Bengaluru,” read the post shared by PCB.

“It was a small function attended by the players and support staff. There were not many activities today as it was a travel day, and the team will soon start preparations for the upcoming matches,” an official, travelling with the Pakistan team, was quoted as saying by the Indian news agency PTI.

Previously, a video of Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali’s daughter presenting a bouquet to Babar Azam surfaced on social media.

Pakistani cricketers reached Bengaluru on Sunday to take part in their next World Cup 2023 fixture against five-time champions Australia. The World Cup game between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20.

Pakistan’s arrival in Bengaluru marks their visit to the city, based in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, for the first time since 2012. Pakistan have so far featured in just two ODI matches in Bengaluru. Their first ODI game in Garden City took place in the quarter-finals of the 1996 World Cup. Pakistan's second clash in the 50-over format in Bengaluru occurred during the final of the Pepsi Cup back in 1999.

“Bengaluru is a welcoming city and we are happy to be here. The climate too seems a lot cooler here. Hopefully, there will not be rain as we have seen some reports of heavy rains in some parts of South India,” a Pakistan cricket team official said as per PTI.

Having played three matches so far in the World Cup 2023, Pakistan have been able to clinch two wins. Pakistan conceded their first defeat of the competition in their last game against arch-rivals India. Chasing a total of 192, Team India scored the winning runs, quite comfortably, with 117 balls to spare.

