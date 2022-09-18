ABU DHABI - The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced "NBA District", an immersive and interactive fan event, in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, will be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi on 5-9 October, 2022.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will feature the Atlanta Hawks and the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks playing two preseason games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 6th October, and Saturday, 8th October at 20:00, marking the league’s first games in the UAE and the Arabian Gulf.

NBA District will showcase the music, media and art associated with NBA culture. Fans will be able to engage with NBA personalities from around the world, watch authentic NBA game entertainment, enjoy hands-on basketball activities, and purchase limited-edition NBA merchandise.

The collaboration sees DCT Abu Dhabi, under "Visit Abu Dhabi", the tourism promotion initiative of the UAE’s capital city, serve as an Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and China.