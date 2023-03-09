PHOTO
Najmul powers Bangladesh to T20 upset over England
Najmul's third T20I fifty guided Bangladesh to 158-4 in 18 overs after the hosts held England to 156-6, despite skipper Jos Buttler making 67 off 42 balls
March 9, 2023
