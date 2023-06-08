LONDON - SailGP, the world’s most exciting race on water, has announced a new partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi-based international investor, as Global Series Partner.

This collaboration brings together two leading-edge organisations, building on Mubadala's successful two-year tenure as the SailGP Season Grand Final title partner in San Francisco.

The new partnership extends for the next three seasons until the end of 2026. It will focus on three key pillars: building a more sustainable future through collective efforts in sport and business, connecting responsible investment with cutting-edge technology and innovation to drive forward new ideas, and collectively promoting STEM education and sports at all levels to create pathways for talent to thrive.

Aligning with the third pillar, Mubadala will also become a Global Partner of SailGP Inspire, the global league’s gender-balanced youth and community engagement programme that aims to build a more inclusive sport from the ground up while promoting diversity, inspiring change and accelerating inclusion. Through its three pathways – careers, learning and racing – the programme has reached over 14,665 young people around the globe.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer, at Mubadala Investment Company, said, “Mubadala is pleased to be working with SailGP in a partnership which brings together two trailblasing organisations. The United Arab Emirates has a long heritage of sailing, which began when wooden dhows set out from Abu Dhabi to trade with the world. Like SailGP Mubadala aims to make waves, by being a responsible investor and contributing to finding solutions to global challenges.

We are also proud to be the global partner of SailGP’s Inspire programmeme, promoting Science, Technology, Engineer and Mathematics for youth and providing opportunities for future leaders and athletes.”

Andy Thompson, managing director of SailGP said, “After a successful two years of working closely with Mubadala, we are excited to have them now join us on a global scale – making an impact that will take this partnership to the next level. By working together to drive climate positive solutions and empower change in communities where we race around the world through our ground-breaking Inspire programmeme, I am confident that we can accelerate our goals and jointly create a better sport and a better planet.”

Mubadala's dedication to the championship also extends to becoming the title partner for the new-look New York Sail Grand Prix on June 22-23, 2024. One of the biggest events of the Season with a re-located racecourse off Governors Island, the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix is set to provide thrilling racing conditions for fans against the iconic backdrop of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

Mubadala will join SailGP’s top tier of partners with Presenting Partner Rolex and Global Partners Oracle and NEAR for SailGP Season 4 – which starts 16-17 June, 2023 with the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix in Chicago at Navy Pier.