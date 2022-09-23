Salalah – More than 700 athletes from all around the world will take part at the IRONMAN 70.3 Salalah on Saturday. The event is a triathlon and forms part of the world-renowned IRONMAN long-distance triathlon series.

Hosted and presented by Hawana Salalah, the popular resort complex in southern Oman, IRONMAN 70.3 Salalah will be the biggest sports event in Oman in 2022. The event is being organised by Triathlon Middle East and it shall also witness participation from women and children called IRONGIRLS and IRONKIDS respective on Friday.

Speaking during a press conference at the Salalah Rotana Resort on Thursday, Mohamed Obaidani, CEO of Triathlon Middle East said, “We are extremely honored to bring another iconic IRONMAN series event to the Sultanate of Oman and the magnificent Hawana Salalah tourism complex. This 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 SALALAH edition will provide a significant boost for Salalah and Oman’s tourism economy and related sectors. The event will also provide competing athletes a chance to experience the phenomenal beauty of Salalah and Dhofar, and the exceptional hospitality of the Omani people.”

“This is going to be one of the best sporting events of the country. We are thankful to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Dhofar Municipality and Oman Air, the national carrier of the country to deliver IRONMAN 70.3 Salalah athletes, fans and support teams an exceptional flying experience. Registration is now open for the IRONMAN 70.3 Muscat taking place in the nation’s capital in February 2023,” he added.

IRONMAN 70.3 Salalah will see triathletes racing against the clock on a route consisting of a 1.9 kilometres swim, followed by a 90 km bike ride and a final 21.1 km run – for a combined total distance of almost 113 kilometres. The host venue, Hawana Salalah, will present a spectacular scenic backdrop for all athletes taking part in the race.

Ali Nadir al Tamimi, managing director of Triathlon Middle East, said, “For the athletes taking part, IRONMAN 70.3 Salalah, it offers an opportunity to take part in a globally renowned long distance triathlon event that explores some of Salalah and Dhofar’s most spectacular scenery. It will also introduce all participants to the depth and richness of Omani culture and heritage, and the legendary hospitality of the Omani people.”

As the biggest sports event in Oman in 2022, IRONMAN 70.3 Salalah is also expected to provide a significant boost to Oman’s growing sports and adventure tourism sector, and place the country in the international spotlight as a world-class destination for international sporting events.

