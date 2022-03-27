DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the 26th edition of the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse.

Speaking on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted the UAE’s emergence as a leading destination for international meetings across various fields and a hub for equestrian sports and activities. His Highness noted the UAE’s considerable progress and development over the past 50 years in various spheres, including equestrian sports, which form an integral part of the heritage of the UAE and the Arabian peninsula.

"The Dubai World Cup has become one of the world’s biggest and most anticipated equestrian events. Over the years, the meeting has attracted the most elite professionals in this sport and has left an influential imprint in the world of horse racing," His Highness said. "This edition of the Dubai World Cup is a time to celebrate the UAE’s distinguished position globally as a leading venue for hosting renowned equestrian championships," Sheikh Mohammed added.

His Highness followed the races of the 26th Dubai World Cup meeting, which brought together the best racehorses, trainers and jockeys from across the world and more than 60,000 spectators. The horse racing tournament offered a total prizemoney of US$30.5 million, retaining the Dubai World Cup card’s status as among the richest single nights in horse racing.

During the event, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, crowned Country Grammar of Zedan Racing Stables Inc, as the winner of the highly prestigious $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline. Country Grammar was ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by Bob Baffert, who won the Dubai World Cup more than any other American trainer. The race saw some of the top dirt performers go hoof to hoof against each other in the 2000m dirt contest.

The Dubai World Cup was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Also attending the grand event were His Royal Highness Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal, Advisor at the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia; His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs in Bahrain; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of Bahrain's Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and President of the General Sports Authority in Bahrain; and Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club.