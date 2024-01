World number three Daniil Medvedev won the first set of the Australian Open final against Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Russian, playing in his third final at Melbourne Park, broke twice and stayed solid on his own serve to take the set 6-3 in 36 minutes.

Medvedev is seeking his second Grand Slam title after winning the US Open in 2021 while Sinner is playing in his first major final.