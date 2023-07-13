Kuwait’s success continues to grow at the fifteenth Arab Games hosted by Algeria until July 15. The latest achievement comes from the fencing team, which clinched a bronze medal in the team competition for fencing.

The quartet of champions, Ali Fadel, Ali Al-Nassar, Saleh Abdul-Karim, and Abdulaziz Jumaa, put on a remarkable performance, securing the bronze medal and adding to Kuwait’s growing medal tally.

With this victory, Kuwait’s fencing team has amassed a total of 5 medals, including two silver and three bronze.

This outstanding record complements the achievements of other athletes representing Kuwait at the games. Yaqoub Al-Youha and Issa Al-Zankawi won silver medals in the 110-meter hurdles and discus throw, respectively. Madawi Al-Shammari and Abdul Rahman Al-Azmi added bronze medals in the sprint 100 meters and javelin events, respectively. In total, Kuwait has now secured 9 medals, comprising 4 silver and 5 bronze.

In other results, Abdullah Shehab, a freestyle wrestling team player, concluded his participation in the tournament after the preliminary round in the 86 kg weight category. Additionally, Latifa Al-Yasmeen, a cyclist, ranked sixth in the women’s individual race against the clock, covering a distance of 15.5 km. Meanwhile, Noura Al-Amiri withdrew from the race.

Today, the cycling team aims to secure its first medal as Latifa Al-Yassin, Noura Al-Amiri, and Sheikha Al-Hadhoud compete in the women’s singles competition on a closed road track in Tipaza, covering a distance of 58.6 km.

In the chess category, Badr Al-Hajri, under the guidance of coach Khalaf Al-Azmi, continues to participate in the “quick play” category for two consecutive days. He will also compete in the “kidnapper” category later.

Iman Al-Kout, the head of the chess delegation, expressed her happiness at Kuwait’s participation in the Arab tournament, which provides valuable experience and contributes to the development of the game. Al-Kout praised the organizing committee for creating an ideal environment for the teams and ensuring their comfort throughout the event.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).