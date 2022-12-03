Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the three one-day internationals in Bangladesh with an injured shoulder, the country's cricket board said Saturday.

Up-and-coming speedster Umran Malik has replaced Shami in the 17-member squad for the series, which starts on Sunday in Dhaka.

Shami sustained a shoulder injury while training before the series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

He was being supervised by the board's medical team at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, it said.

India's touring team, led by Rohit Sharma, will also play two Tests starting December 14. Shami was named in the Test squad.

The 23-year-old Malik, a tearaway quick from Indian-administered Kashmir, made his ODI debut in New Zealand last month and ended with three wickets from three matches.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik