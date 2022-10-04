India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a back injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced on Monday.

Bumrah, who played two T20 home matches against Australia last month, was ruled out against the ongoing home series against South Africa after the injury flared up.

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists."

The BCCI said they will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the tournament soon. India begin their campaign on Oct. 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)