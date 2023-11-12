BENGALURU - India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands in their final World Cup pool stage game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

India are seeking a ninth straight victory at the World Cup to maintain their 100% record ahead of their semi-final meeting with fourth-placed New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"It's a good opportunity for us to tick all the boxes," said Rohit. "Extremely happy with how we have played this tournament. It makes the job easier as a skipper."

Both teams made no changes to their teams from their previous games.

The Netherlands can climb off the bottom of the table with a victory that could also secure their place in the 2025 Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan.

"We have been pretty good overall," said Dutch skipper Scott Edwards. "We've had two good wins and today we want to put in a good performance. This is the biggest crowd we've had in the tournament. We'll have to be at our best today."

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)