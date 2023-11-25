JEDDAH — The Historic Jeddah Program announced its sponsorship as the official cultural destination and primary supporter of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023.



Set to unfold in Jeddah on Dec. 12, 2023, this esteemed tournament will make history as the first of its kind hosted in the Kingdom, featuring the participation of renowned international clubs.



This sponsorship initiative by the Historic Jeddah Program is a strategic move to spotlight the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the historic Jeddah region, as a global hub for culture and heritage.



It seeks to showcase the region's distinctive traditional architecture, ancient historical sites, and grand events, including cultural festivals and art exhibitions.



Beyond cultural enrichment, the program aims to underscore the region's economic potential, local identity, and global cultural connectivity, as millions of football enthusiasts worldwide turn their attention to this major sporting spectacle.



As part of its engagement, the Historic Jeddah Program has exciting plans to host a series of events in Jeddah Al Balad during the tournament. These initiatives aim to further amplify the rich cultural tapestry of the region and offer a unique experience to visitors and participants alike. With football fans across the globe tuning in, the program is poised to make a lasting impression, reinforcing Jeddah's status as a cultural beacon on the world stage.

