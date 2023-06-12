Manchester City made history last night after their historic treble win after taking home the Champions League Cup. Rodrigo's second-half goal secured the victory on a glorious night for the football club that saw scenes of jubilation among the City supporters, the owner, and his family members.

The English club's owner, Sheikh Mansour, jetted into Istanbul to make a rare public appearance at the Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. He was pictured wearing a Man City scarf in the VIP box.

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court was in the stands, cheering for the club along with the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other dignitaries.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of Dubai's Ruler and the wife of Sheikh Mansour, posted several pictures and videos capturing the wining moment when the team achieved a well-deserved victory.

In a video, Sheikh Mansour's sons can be seen expressing their joy and excitement over the team's success with high fives, fist bumps, and group hugs. In another photo, the UAE Prime Minister is seen cutting a cake with his sons to mark the historic event.

Sheikh Mohamed is also seen celebrating with Turkish President Erdogan, presenting him with a Man City scarf as Sheikh Mansour and his sons surround them.

Since Sheikh Mansour took over the football club in 2008, it has seen a remarkable rise, clinching numerous titles. For five years, the City team has exerted its dominance in English football, securing four Premier League titles in the past five seasons.

As a result of strong support from Abu Dhabi, Manchester City's brand value jumped 13 per cent to €1.51 billion (Dh6 billion; $1.64 billion), surpassing Real Madrid (€1.46 billion) to become the world's most valuable football club brand.

The Man City club's brand value has seen a positive increase of 34 per cent growth since the Covid-19 pandemic and has now reached an all-time high. Man City football club also boasts the highest revenue in this year's table, a key driver in its ascent to the top.

