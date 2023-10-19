Doha, Qatar: Qatar is set to stage the Asian Men’s Handball Qualification for 33rd Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024 getting underway at Qatar Handball Federation Complex, today.

As many as 11 teams are taking part in the event including hosts Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India, Iran, South Korea, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. The winning side will confirm their Olympic ticket while runners-up will book a play-off spot.

President of the Qatar Handball Association (QHA) Ahmed Al Shaabi said that all preparations to stage the event in a befitting manner have been completed. The tournament will continue until October 28.

Al Shaabi said Qatar team, which recently clinched third consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games, is ready to compete in the qualifiers despite a short time to recover from Hangzhou stint. Qatar will start its campaign with a match against China today.

‘Support’ Al Annabi in Qualifiers

The youth team at Al Rayyan SC has called on the fans to support Qatar handball team in the men’s Asian Qualifiers for Paris 2023 Olympic Games.

Head of the youth team at Al Rayyan SC Faisal Al Hammadi said, “Our call to support our national team in the Asian qualifiers for the Paris Olympics 2023 comes within our responsibility to stand by our national teams when they appear in international events."

"We are thrilled to announce that we have received support from the youth body of Al Rayyan Sports Club and school students,” he added.

“There will be a large attendance starting from the first confrontation of our team against its Chinese counterpart, and we hope, God willing, that we will succeed at the beginning of the journey and achieve victory.”

