From delivering food for Uber Eats to becoming his nation's star performer at the World Cup 2023, Netherlands pacer Paul van Meekeren’s life has been nothing less than a fairy tale. The right-arm fast bowler was instrumental in the Netherlands' sensational victory against South Africa in a rain-hit contest on Tuesday, October 17.

The epic triumph marked the Dutch cricket team’s maiden victory in the competition. It was also the first time they succeeded in beating a Test-playing nation at a 50-over World Cup.

Van Meekeren came up with terrific figures of 2/40 in his nine overs as the Netherlands earned a memorable 38-run win against the Proteas.

Here are five things to know about the 30-year-old Dutch pacer:

1. Not many would know that there was a time when Van Meekeren worked as a delivery agent for food ordering platform Uber Eats.

In 2020, Van Meekeren disclosed that he was delivering food for the online outlet after the T20 World Cup had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Should’ve been playing cricket today, now I’m delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people,” he had posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

2. He made his first-class debut in an ICC Intercontinental Cup match against Canada in 2013.

He had scalped two wickets in that fixture. Overall, in first-class cricket, Van Meekeren has 33 wickets to his name in 10 matches.

3. He shot to fame at the World Twenty20 qualifiers.

Back in 2016, he registered a remarkable spell of 4/11 against Ireland. Later, he secured a short-term deal midway through the 2016 season from Somerset, a first-class county club in the domestic cricket of England and Wales.

4. In international cricket, he made his debut in a T20I match against Kenya in April 2013.

In ODIs, Van Meekeren earned his maiden call-up a month later against South Africa.

5. Overall, Paul van Meekeren has 20 wickets under his belt having featured in 16 ODIs.

He enjoys an economy rate of 61 in the 50-over format. In T20Is, he has claimed 64 wickets in 58 matches at an economy rate of 6.99.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).