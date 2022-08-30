It will be a fresh beginning as far as Bangladesh are concerned and one which they think will plot their way in the ongoing DP World Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup to follow in Australia.

Bangladesh have appointed former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram as the team’s technical consultant and will be working closely with veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

The Asia Cup will be his first assignment since leaving the role as Australia’s spin bowling coach, a post he had held since 2016.

And the 46-year-old said that it has been good so far working with his new charges and added that he has been quite impressed by Shakib’s thinking about the team.

“We want to prepare the best way possible, be very clear with our communication to the players,” Sriram said at the ICC Academy on Monday, on the eve of their opening match against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

“And the captain has been fantastic and very good in laying down his expectations as well. He is very modern in the way he thinks about the team, which I think is exceptional for Bangladesh and having all of us on the same page is a great start,” he added.

Sriram emphasised on role clarity going into the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup and said that communicating that to each and every member of the team was important.

“It is about role clarity and one thing we have made an effort to do is be as clear in communication as possible of what we expect from everyone. And the players are very clear about their roles. Once we get there (Sharjah), we will assess the conditions and take the right call,” said Sriram.

“We are very clear as to our game style, how we want to play. I’ve played in Sharjah so many times so we know what to expect,” he added.

Sriram also reiterated that Afghanistan are not a one-man show of Rashid Khan or their skipper Mohammad Nabi and said that they have prepared for Afghanistan as a team.

“Afghanistan are a dangerous team and they don’t just depend on Rashid Khan. Rashid Khan, we all know, is a world class performer, one of the best T20 bowlers in the world, there is no denying that. But I think when we prepare, we prepare for Afghanistan as a team, not as Rashid Khan or Mohammad Nabi or Fazalhaq Farooqi. It does not matter but we have prepared for Afghanistan as a team,” Sriram said.

