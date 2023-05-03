Former 100 metres world champion Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32, her management company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The American was crowned world champion in 2017 and won three Olympic medals at the Rio Games in 2016.

"We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," Icon Management said on Twitter.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion... a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

