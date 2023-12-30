Former French-born Brazilian driver and Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran has died at the age of 56 after a heart attack, the Brazilian Automobile Confederation (CBA) said late on Friday.

De Ferran, who was working for McLaren team as one of its directors, suffered a heart attack at a private motor racing club in Opa-locka, Florida, the CBA said. It added that he was "promptly taken to a local hospital, but did not survive."

De Ferran won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car World Series driving for Team Penske.

"On behalf of myself and the entire CBA family, we pray to God to receive our brother with all glory and to support his family, friends and millions of fans around the world," CBA President Giovanni Guerra said in a statement.

