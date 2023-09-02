Premier League clubs smashed their previous record spend in a single transfer window by splashing over £2 billion ($2.5 billion) on new talent ahead of Friday's deadline.

Chelsea led the way by breaking the British transfer record for Moises Caicedo.

England's top-flight clubs were again able to flex their financial muscle over their European rivals.

But they did not have things all their own way as the Saudi Pro League emerged as a rival for top players thanks to the lavish salaries on offer to players in the Gulf kingdom.

AFP Sport looks at five talking points from the Premier League transfer window:

- Saudi give and take -

The influx of cash from Saudi contributed to the record outlay by Premier League clubs as Manchester City, Liverpool and Fulham were forced into the market to replace the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Jordan Henderson and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

For the most part, the English clubs were grateful sellers, managing to recoup top dollar for ageing stars.

But Ruben Neves' move from Wolves to Al-Hilal at 26 was a warning of what the future may hold, particularly for the flow of talent the Premier League has become accustomed to poaching from other European leagues.

Another break with the norm in that regard was the fact that two of England's biggest stars chose to make major moves to the continent over the options in their homeland.

Real Madrid won the battle for Jude Bellingham's signature from Borussia Dortmund, while Harry Kane turned his back on Tottenham to join Bayern Munich.

- Chelsea's billion pound gamble -

The Blues broke the British transfer record for the second time in seven months by beating Liverpool to Caicedo for a fee that could rise to £115 million.

The Ecuador international penned an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge, just one of a number of long-term deals dished out to potential stars by the club's American owners.

In just over a year since a consortium fronted by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital took over Chelsea, they have spent over £1 billion on new players.

"Incredible. I think he will likely become a fall guy at some point soon for this strategy," said former Manchester United captain turned pundit Gary Neville on Boehly's gamble.

The vast majority of that investment has been on players yet to reach their peak years. The oldest of their 11 recruits this window is 25.

But that bet on coming good in the long run is yet to see results.

Chelsea ended 12th in the Premier League last season - their lowest finish since 1994.

And three games into Mauricio Pochettino's reign, they have just one win on the board, which came against promoted Luton.

- Arteta backed to deliver title -

After putting up an unexpected title challenge to Manchester City last season, Arsenal moved quickly to secure Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber for over £200 million by mid-July.

Unfortunately, Dutch defender Timber's season already appears over after suffering cruciate ligament damage on his home debut.

Havertz is also yet to fire since his £65 million move from Chelsea.

But the pressure is on Mikel Arteta to edge out his old boss, City manager Pep Guardiola, to secure the Gunners first league title in 20 years.

- Liverpool's revamped midfield -

The Reds much-needed midfield revamp was accelerated by the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were also allowed to leave for free after a disappointing season in which Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

Despite being outgunned by Chelsea in the chase of Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Jurgen Klopp does have a quartet of fresh faces to choose from in midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have made bright starts to their careers at Anfield, while Japan captain Wataru Endo proved to be the experienced and bargain option after Caicedo turned down the chance to join Klopp's men.

The deadline day capture of Ryan Gravenberch completed Liverpool's business.

"We pretty much have to reinvent the team," said Klopp on Friday. "The midfield is now already and will be completely new."

- Brighton master the market -

After securing European football for the first time in the club's history, Brighton were again forced to rebuild by the departures of Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Robert Sanchez.

But the Seagulls' reputation as arguably the best run club in the country was reinforced as they pocketed £175 million for three players that cost them a combined £11 million to purchase.

Caicedo's fee alone was more than the club spent on building their new stadium and training ground.

Brighton have reinvested that windfall in eight new signings, but it was the deadline day deal to bring Ansu Fati from Barcelona that caught the eye.

Once the rising star of the Spanish game, the winger has fallen on hard times due to injuries.

But if there is a club capable of getting him back to his best, it is likely to be Brighton.