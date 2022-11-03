A total of 150 daily Match Day Shuttle flights will operate from the GCC countries, including Oman, to cater to the large number of sports fans from across the world who will be heading to Qatar to enjoy the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The host nation is all set to welcome around 1.5 million visitors during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Times of Oman, Dersenish Aresandiran - VP Sales-ME, Caucasus, Pakistan & Afghanistan, Qatar Airways, outlined the importance of Hayya Cards and how Qatar plans to unite the world cup fans from all over the globe.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: How has Qatar Airways prepared for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022? How will the airport handle the huge influx of passengers?

A: Qatar is expecting to welcome around 1.5 million visitors during the FIFA World Cup 2022. To cater to the influx of fans arriving in Doha this November, Hamad International Airport has switched their operating model from hub-and-spoke to point-to-point that will allow even distribution of flights and passenger traffic across the day.

Furthermore, the upcoming Hamad International Airport expansion will link the North Node to the new central concourse and will increase the terminal’s handling capacity to more than 58 million passengers and will span across a total of 240,000sqm. These enhancements will ensure that both the award-winning airline and airport are in synergy and will allow for seamless travel experiences during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Additionally, the Doha International Airport has been made operational and will be welcoming more than 150 daily Match Day Shuttle flights from the GCC countries including Oman.

We are fully geared up to fly in global fans to witness the greatest sporting show in the world. Whether through travel, sport, music or innovation, we are dedicated to connecting fans and uniting the world in Qatar for what will be a truly unforgettable experience.

Q: What is the purpose of the Hayya card?

A: All visitors entering Qatar and planning to attend the FIFA World Cup matches are required to apply for a Hayya card. It is a Fan ID to allow ticket-holders entry into Qatar, entry to the stadiums and giving them free access to metro and bus transportation services on match days. International visitors travelling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup will not need a visa to enter the country as long as they have a valid Hayya card. The Hayya card is also mandatory for children and those below the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian apply on their behalf.

Additionally, fans travelling to Qatar for the World Cup can avail the perks of their Hayya card by using it as a multiple-entry visa for different GCC countries. Hayya card-holders can stay in Qatar until January 23, 2023 and Oman is also offering visitors with a Hayya card entry into the country for 60 days.

Q: What are your current partnerships with Oman Aviation Authority and how is Qatar Airways supporting the entry and transportation of Omani fans during the World Cup?

A: We have a close working relationship with Oman Air as we operate a code share on key routes both inside and outside Oman. Further, we have partnered with Oman Air among other carriers in the GCC region to operate the Match Day Shuttle, which is a service designed with the purpose of connecting fans seamlessly to Qatar so they can attend their respective matches, capture the sights and sounds of the host country, before departing Doha on the same day. Match Day Shuttle tickets are available at extremely competitive prices with flights at frequencies from different GCC countries, including Muscat.

Q: What plans do you have to boost the connection between the region and other parts of the world?

A: With more frequency being added to key destinations and launching of new routes, Qatar Airways provides seamless connectivity to passengers from the region to more than 150 destinations across the globe.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar recently resumed flights to Qassim, Saudi Arabia, and is going to resume flights to Canberra, Australia, and will add a new destination, Dusseldorf, in Germany.

Passengers can also enjoy travel when they book a code-share flight with one of our partner airlines or rail companies, providing them with access to an extended network and additional benefits.

We have recently unveiled a strategic partnership with Virgin Australia, providing increased travel options and benefits across 35 destinations in Australia for Qatar Airways passengers and to more than 140 destinations worldwide for Virgin Australia passengers.

Q: Qatar Airways Group recently announced a record profit in its 25-year history of US$1.54 billion for the FY 2021-2022. What have been other major highlights in the past year?

A: In its 25th year of operations, Qatar Airways Group has announced the highest profit in the global airline industry for the same period, 200 per cent above its highest annual historical profit. Overall revenue increased to QAR 52.3 billion (US$ 14.4 billion), up 78 per cent compared to last year and a remarkable two per cent higher than the full financial year pre-COVID (i.e., 2019/20).

Passenger revenue increased by 210 per cent over the last year, due to the growth of the Qatar Airways network, increase in market share and higher unit revenue, for the second financial year in a row. Qatar Airways carried 18.5 million passengers, an increase of 218 per cent over last year. This profit is not only a record for Qatar Airways Group, but also a record among all other airlines that have published financial results for this financial year worldwide.

Qatar Airways Cargo remained the leading player in the world as its revenue experienced an impressive growth of 25 per cent over last year with the growth in cargo capacity (Available Tonne Kilometres) of 25 per cent annually.

The Group generated strong EBITDA Margin of 34 per cent at QAR 17.7 billion (US$ 4.9 billion). EBITDA was higher than the previous year by QAR 11.8 billion (US$ 3.2 billion) due to streamlined, agile and fit-for-purpose operations across all business areas. These record earnings are the result of decisions made during the pandemic to expand the Qatar Airways’ passenger and cargo networks, with a more accurate forecast of the global market recovery, building further customer and trade loyalty and product excellence combined with strong cost control.

