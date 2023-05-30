The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) was recently recognised at the Qatar CSR Summit for its commitment to social programmes.



The Generation Amazing Foundation and Tamreen were awarded for their work in relation to leveraging the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the SC said in a statement.



Launched as part of the bid to host Qatar 2022, Generation Amazing utilises football for development programmes to empower youth from marginalised communities around the world.



Initiatives include community clubs, building football pitches and running training programmes to instill key life skills.



Generation Amazing has engaged people in 75 countries and had a positive impact on more than 1mn people.



Tamreen is a joint initiative between the SC, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), and Qatar Foundation (QF).



Launched in 2019, the online platform offers educational resources to support students aged 8-18 years in core curriculum areas.

Tamreen covers a range of Qatar 2022 topics, including stadium designs and accessibility. The toolkits, lesson plans and activity sheets are available to teachers worldwide.



“The legacy of Qatar 2022 continues to be felt across the country and around the world. Programmes like Generation Amazing and Tamreen embody our commitment to deliver a tournament that supports human, social and sustainability objectives, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030,” said Khalid al-Naama, community engagement and commercial development executive director at the SC.



“It is great to see these programmes recognised by the Qatar CSR Summit,” he said. “Their success is driven by support from the community and stakeholders, and we look forward to building on these foundations in future.”



Generation Amazing and Tamreen will continue to leverage the success of Qatar 2022, as the legacy of the tournament pays dividends across Qatar, the Middle East and globally.



Generation Amazing Foundation executive director Nasser al-Khori said: “We are honoured to receive the prestigious Qatar CSR Award this year, in recognition of the Generation Amazing Foundation’s commitment to using football as a catalyst for positive change and its role as the human and social legacy initiative of Qatar 2022.”



“This award is testament to the tireless efforts of our dedicated team and partners who have worked passionately to create an inclusive and sustainable future,” he said. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the Qatar CSR Summit for acknowledging our endeavour and inspiring us to expand our impact further.”



“Together, we will continue empowering communities and building a lasting legacy of unity and social development through sport,” al-Khori added.

Visit https://www.generationamazing.qa/to learn more about Generation Amazing.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).