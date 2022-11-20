DOHA, 19th November 18, 2022 (WAM) – FIFA today unveiled the Technical Study Group (TSG), which will provide cutting-edge analysis of all FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches while increasing and developing understanding of the game across the world.

Led by FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger, the TSG consists of Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany), Alberto Zaccheroni (Italy), Cha Du-Ri (Korea Republic), Sunday Oliseh (Nigeria), Faryd Mondragon (Colombia) and Pascal Zuberbühler (Switzerland). The TSG will be supported by FIFA’s Head of High Performance Programme Ulf Schott and Group Leader Football Performance Analysis & Insights Chris Loxston, as well as by a team of football analysts, data engineers, data scientists and performance analysts based in both Qatar and Wales.

During the event, FIFA will share the most modern metrics and performance data in the tournament’s history with the worldwide TV and online audience, as well as with the participating teams and their players. Developed by the FIFA High Performance team and Arsène Wenger, the Enhanced Football Intelligence service will offer new and exciting insights to enrich the coverage and analysis of every game at the tournament through a unique set of in- and post-match visuals presented as augmented reality and traditional graphics.

Besides analysing the action on the pitch, the TSG will study trends and benchmarks for the future of the game and their impact on coach education and talent development. “We want to describe, analyse and interpret what is happening on the pitch to inspire technical experts and football fans in general,” said Wenger. “We will not only be collecting more data than before, but we will also be aiming to find the right balance between technical expertise and data. And we want to inform people about our technical observations directly and during the tournament itself, not months after the tournament.”

The team in Qatar will be in the stadium analysing the systems of play, the tactical strategy along with monitoring individual player performances for their selection of the FIFA awards at the final. They are supported by a large team of analysts monitoring, tracking and coding the performance of every player, noting their movements with and without the ball, how many times they break through lines, and how much pressure they put on opposition ball carriers. This analysis means that over 15,000 data points will be collected per game.