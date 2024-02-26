DUBAI: Brazil reign supreme again! The Samba Boys secured their record-breaking sixth FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup title at UAE 2024, defeating Italy 6-4 in a thrilling final at the Dubai Design District.

Dominating the second half after a close 2-2 draw in the first, the world's number one team showcased their mastery on the sand.

Led by the dazzling Rodrigo, the 2023 best player in the world, Brazil shone with three goals from his foot. Teammates Bruno Xavier and Brendo added their names to the scoresheet, while an own goal from Italy's Genao sealed their fate.

This historic victory marks Brazil's unwavering dominance in beach soccer, solidifying their position as the most decorated team in the sport's history.