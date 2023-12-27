

South Africa's stand-in captain Dean Elgar scored an emotive century as the hosts reached 194-3 at tea on the second day of the first test at Centurion on Wednesday in reply to India's first innings total of 245.

Elgar, who has taken over the captaincy after Temba Bavuma pulled his hamstring fielding on Tuesday, was 115 not out as South Africa made quick inroads into India’s total, trailing by 51 runs with seven wickets in hand.

The 36-year-old Elgar is retiring from international cricket at the end of the two-match series and played some unusually flamboyant front foot strokes in a chanceless innings against a fearsome attack on a track set up for the seamers.

It was Elgar's 14th test century but first at Centurion, which is his home ground, and came off 140 balls with 19 fours, celebrated with gusto as a boundary brought up his ton.

Elgar featured in a second wicket partnership of 93 runs with Tony de Zorzi, which set a good foundation for the home team before two quick wickets for India seamer Jasprit Bumrah put the brakes on a rapid run rate.

Bumrah squared up De Zorzi (28) and forced a thick edge to Yashasvi Jaiswal at third slip and then saw Keegan Petersen chop on a ball that he might have left and depart for only two as South Africa went from 104-1 to 113-3.

But Elgar and debutant David Bedingham continued to build the innings with an unbeaten partnership of 81, with Bedingham 32 not out at tea.

South Africa scored 145 runs in Wednesday’s second session at an impressive run rate of 4.39.

Earlier, KL Rahul completed his century before India were dismissed for 245 in their first innings, moving on from 208-8 overnight with play commencing 25 minutes late because of light drizzle.

Rahul, who was 70 not out at the start, went to an eighth test ton in spectacular fashion, hammering a six into the crowd as the tourists added 37 runs to their first day score before being bowled out.

He had provided stout resistance on the opening day on Tuesday as South Africa threatened to dismiss India cheaply but were let down by spilt catches and inconsistent bowling.

Rahul came out again on Wednesday with the same aggressive intent and put away the bad balls to reach his century before being the last man dismissed as Nandre Burger bowled him for 101 off 137 balls.

Burger finished with 3-50 on his debut with Kagiso Rababa the pick of the home bowlers with 5-59.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christina Fincher and Ken Ferris)