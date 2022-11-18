Egyptian football icon Mohamed Salah has arrived in Dubai on Thursday to attend the Globe Soccer Awards.

Liverpool star Salah has been nominated with French Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland for the Best Player of the Year Award.

The Dubai Sports Council continues to organise the important annual event, which has become an important global platform for the development of football and a meeting place for the most popular stars in the world, including coaches, players, management, leaders and decision-makers in international federations and clubs.

