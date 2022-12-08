The Dutch Grand Prix has been extended through until 2025, Formula One organisers announced Thursday.

The new agreement adds on two more races to the original three-year contract, which began in 2021 when the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the calendar for the first time since 1985.

Held at the seaside town of Zandvoort, the 2021 and 2022 events were both won by home hero and reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

"The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favourite, bringing incredible energy and a great fan experience every year," said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1.

"The sold-out events in the last two years have raised the bar in terms of organisation, entertainment, and sustainability, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them. There is huge demand to host F1 races so it is testament to what the team have done to cement Zandvoort on the calendar until 2025, and we can't wait to return next summer."