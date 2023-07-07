When thinking of football greats and their records, two very prominent names come to mind – Messi and Ronaldo. So, it comes as no surprise to know that they hold the records for the highest number of goals. However, believe it or not, the captain of the Indian football team, Sunil Chhetri, ranks just after those legends on the list.

Chhetri has recently ranked third on the list of the most international goals scored among active footballers.

Earlier this week, the Indian football team beat Kuwait to bag the South Asian Football Federation cup. After India equalised with Kuwait, Chhetri led the team to resounding success with 5-4 on penalties.

The star footballer also made headlines earlier this week for his generosity. After winning the SAFF cup for the second year consecutively, Chhetri was was seen taking the cup and handing it over to his teammates and walking away – letting them celebrate the success.

Slowly, yet steadily, India has started watching and enjoying football despite being a prominently cricket-driven nation. The SAFF final also saw a tear-jerking moment, when over 20,000 fans in the Bengaluru stadium sang 'Vande Mataram', cheering the Indian team.

Several videos of the scene have gone viral, many of them showing the Indian team singing along with the crowd.

