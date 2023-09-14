Zhou Guanyu, China's only Formula One driver, said Thursday that he has extended his contract with Alfa Romeo into the 2024 season.

Zhou will now get the chance to race on home soil for the first time in Formula One, with the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai returning in April next year for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to finally race with my team in China, in front of my home crowd," said the 24-year-old Zhou in a team statement ahead of Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.

"It will be a great moment and I'm proud to be able to share it with all those who have supported me.

"Signing again with the team is always a great feeling, especially when we know how things are shaping up," added Zhou, who made his F1 debut in 2022 and will again partner Valtteri Bottas next year.

"I have been working extremely hard since day one and there is an incredible level of motivation to keep doing so every day going forward."