With over 2,500 participants already registered, the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City from 26th to 28th May is expected to be a momentous gathering for the wider jiu-jitsu community, as well as families in attendance.

In a statement, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) said that this will be one of four rounds to be organised across different parts of the country as part of the current season, adding that this step shows the importance of supporting the development of this age group, as they are expected to ensure the UAE's future leadership in this sport.

The championship will feature thrilling competitions with athletes aged 4-17 from various clubs and academies competing in different divisions, including kids, infants, juniors, teens, and youth, all vying for medal glory and enticing prizes.

The UAEJJF had announced yesterday the closure of registration for the highly anticipated Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival amid an overwhelming response from participants.

In light of the record number of participants in the competitions, the UAEJJF announced an extension of the weigh-in time on Friday. The weigh-in will start at 10:00 and continue until 15:00, with the competitions scheduled to begin at 16:00 in the afternoon. Additionally, for Saturday and Sunday, the competitions will start at 11:00.

The Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival guarantees an immersive family experience, providing a diverse array of exciting events tailored to suit the preferences of athletes and their family members.



