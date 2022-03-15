Tickets for the Paddock Club, corporate box and Bahrain Grand Prix club have sold out for this weekend’s Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

The event, taking place from March 18 to 20 at the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), will usher in a new era of F1 racing and has been attracting significant interest from international fans, officials said in a statement yesterday.

“The interest in our 2022 race has been incredible, which is reflected in the sales we have seen across hospitality and our grandstands so far,” BIC chief executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa said.

“With limited availability in many of our stands, I would urge fans to get booking, so as not to miss the start of a new era of F1 right here in Bahrain.”

Only a few seats remain for the main grandstand, which has a capacity of 10,500 spectators.

Fans are urged to buy their tickets as soon as possible, with only a few days remaining before the start of racing.

Tickets to the Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 can be purchased online at bahraingp.com or by calling the BIC Hotline on 1745 0000.

Tickets are also available at the BIC stand in City Centre Bahrain.

Discounts are available for children aged three to 12 years old at 50 per cent off, with reductions lined up for students, people of determination and senior citizens.

